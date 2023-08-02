English
    Triveni Turbine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.31 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.31 crore in June 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 244.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.36 crore in June 2023 up 36.01% from Rs. 31.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.41 crore in June 2023 up 32.8% from Rs. 47.75 crore in June 2022.

    Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

    Triveni Turbine shares closed at 393.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.93% returns over the last 6 months and 117.33% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Turbine
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.31287.28244.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.31287.28244.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.70164.67143.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.545.57-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0830.2525.03
    Depreciation4.684.784.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.5441.4336.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.8540.5836.22
    Other Income10.8810.946.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7351.5243.05
    Interest0.740.510.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.9951.0142.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.9951.0142.82
    Tax14.6313.7710.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.3637.2431.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.3637.2431.88
    Equity Share Capital31.7931.7932.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.160.99
    Diluted EPS1.361.160.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.160.99
    Diluted EPS1.361.160.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

