Triveni Turbine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore, up 34.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore in June 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 182.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.88 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.75 crore in June 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 170.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)