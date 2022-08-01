 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore, up 34.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 244.55 crore in June 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 182.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.88 crore in June 2022 up 25.81% from Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.75 crore in June 2022 up 21.59% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 170.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Triveni Turbine
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 244.55 225.94 182.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 244.55 225.94 182.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.55 145.58 77.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.80 -15.39 21.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.03 24.55 21.65
Depreciation 4.70 5.06 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.85 35.56 28.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.22 30.58 28.88
Other Income 6.83 6.22 5.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 36.80 34.32
Interest 0.23 0.40 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.82 36.40 34.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.82 36.40 34.11
Tax 10.94 9.59 8.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.88 26.81 25.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.88 26.81 25.34
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.83 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.83 0.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 0.83 0.78
Diluted EPS 0.99 0.83 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:22 pm
