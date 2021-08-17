Triveni Turbine Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 182.23 crore, up 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.23 crore in June 2021 up 10.64% from Rs. 164.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in June 2021 down 3.98% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2021 down 4.27% from Rs. 41.02 crore in June 2020.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2020.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 129.55 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 98.09% over the last 12 months.