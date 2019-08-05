Triveni Turbine Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 211.66 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.66 crore in June 2019 up 24.74% from Rs. 169.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.18 crore in June 2019 up 41.14% from Rs. 17.84 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.65 crore in June 2019 up 38.49% from Rs. 32.24 crore in June 2018.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in June 2018.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 101.50 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -14.09% over the last 12 months.