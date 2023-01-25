 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 216.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 39.96% from Rs. 31.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.35 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 47.65 crore in December 2021.

Triveni Turbine
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.87 258.55 216.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.87 258.55 216.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 197.13 167.17 117.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.19 -13.70 3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.72 26.60 22.77
Depreciation 4.71 4.57 5.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.01 40.98 33.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.49 32.93 35.17
Other Income 11.15 10.22 7.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.64 43.15 42.63
Interest 0.06 0.19 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.58 42.96 42.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.58 42.96 42.59
Tax 14.80 10.99 11.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.78 31.97 31.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.78 31.97 31.28
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 0.99 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.35 0.99 0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.35 0.99 0.97
Diluted EPS 1.35 0.99 0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited