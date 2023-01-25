English
    Triveni Turbine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 216.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 39.96% from Rs. 31.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.35 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 47.65 crore in December 2021.

    Triveni Turbine
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations292.87258.55216.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations292.87258.55216.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials197.13167.17117.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.19-13.703.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7226.6022.77
    Depreciation4.714.575.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0140.9833.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4932.9335.17
    Other Income11.1510.227.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.6443.1542.63
    Interest0.060.190.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.5842.9642.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.5842.9642.59
    Tax14.8010.9911.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.7831.9731.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.7831.9731.28
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.990.97
    Diluted EPS1.350.990.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.990.97
    Diluted EPS1.350.990.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited