Triveni Turbine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore, up 35.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.87 crore in December 2022 up 35.08% from Rs. 216.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.78 crore in December 2022 up 39.96% from Rs. 31.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.35 crore in December 2022 up 32.95% from Rs. 47.65 crore in December 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

