Triveni Turbine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 173.72 crore, down 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.72 crore in December 2020 down 13.29% from Rs. 200.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.90 crore in December 2020 down 21.13% from Rs. 31.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.71 crore in December 2020 down 18.2% from Rs. 47.32 crore in December 2019.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 84.60 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and -12.60% over the last 12 months.