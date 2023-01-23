Triveni Turbine Q3 net up over 47% to Rs 52 crore

Triveni Turbine on January 23 posted an over 47 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.60 crore for the December quarter, helped by higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, showed a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 337.70 crore in the quarter from Rs 233.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

A month ago, Triveni Turbine had said in an exchange filing: “The company has fixed Friday, December 23, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the holders of the equity shares who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback.”

Last year, the company’s board of directors had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5.43 million equity shares of the company at a price of Rs 350 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 190 crore.