Triveni Turbine posts Rs 27.54 crore net profit in Q3

During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at Rs 178.97 crore compared to Rs 205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

February 01, 2021 / 09:22 PM IST
Triveni Turbine on Monday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against Rs 27.07 crore in the year ago quarter.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income was at Rs 178.97 crore compared to Rs 205.87 crore for the same period a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Triveni Turbines manufactures steam turbines at its manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, India and assists its customers with their aftermarket requirement through its global servicing offices.
