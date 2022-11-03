 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.97 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.97 crore in September 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 206.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.21 crore in September 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 173.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.43 crore in September 2022 up 39.15% from Rs. 47.74 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 283.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.24% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Turbine
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.97 259.04 206.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.97 259.04 206.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 170.21 145.65 80.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.04 1.86 34.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.76 29.06 24.71
Depreciation 4.87 5.13 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.38 33.80 27.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.79 43.54 34.87
Other Income 10.77 7.45 7.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.56 50.99 42.69
Interest 0.18 0.24 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.38 50.75 42.55
Exceptional Items -- -- 198.19
P/L Before Tax 61.38 50.75 240.74
Tax 15.06 12.42 62.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.32 38.33 178.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.32 38.33 178.39
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.08 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -4.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 46.21 38.25 173.76
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.18 5.37
Diluted EPS 1.43 1.18 5.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.43 1.18 5.37
Diluted EPS 1.43 1.18 5.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
