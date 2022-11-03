Triveni Turbine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.97 crore, up 41.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.97 crore in September 2022 up 41.9% from Rs. 206.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.21 crore in September 2022 down 73.41% from Rs. 173.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.43 crore in September 2022 up 39.15% from Rs. 47.74 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.37 in September 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 283.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.24% over the last 12 months.