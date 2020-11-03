172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|triveni-turbine-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-185-32-crore-down-25-07-y-o-y-6056911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triveni Turbine Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.32 crore, down 25.07% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.32 crore in September 2020 down 25.07% from Rs. 247.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2020 down 51.44% from Rs. 50.23 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.33 crore in September 2020 down 6.59% from Rs. 58.16 crore in September 2019.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.55 in September 2019.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 70.05 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.67% returns over the last 6 months and -33.98% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Turbine
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations185.32165.17247.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations185.32165.17247.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials100.1356.86127.64
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.3029.553.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.9021.7426.76
Depreciation5.175.075.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.0318.3636.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3933.5947.77
Other Income4.774.685.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1638.2753.02
Interest0.210.300.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.9537.9752.14
Exceptional Items-18.52----
P/L Before Tax30.4337.9752.14
Tax7.329.266.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.1128.7146.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.1128.7146.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.28-1.464.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3927.2550.23
Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.750.841.55
Diluted EPS0.750.841.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.750.841.55
Diluted EPS0.750.841.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Triveni Turbine

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.