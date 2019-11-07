Triveni Turbine Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.33 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.33 crore in September 2019 up 13.85% from Rs. 217.24 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.23 crore in September 2019 up 66.77% from Rs. 30.12 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.16 crore in September 2019 up 15.28% from Rs. 50.45 crore in September 2018.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2018.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 102.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -8.36% over the last 12 months.