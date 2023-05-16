Triveni Turbine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.76 crore, up 56.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.76 crore in March 2023 up 56.3% from Rs. 236.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2023 up 68.16% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.82 crore in March 2023 up 58.69% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 395.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 127.26% over the last 12 months.