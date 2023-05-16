English
    Triveni Turbine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.76 crore, up 56.3% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.76 crore in March 2023 up 56.3% from Rs. 236.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2023 up 68.16% from Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.82 crore in March 2023 up 58.69% from Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022.

    Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2022.

    Triveni Turbine shares closed at 395.10 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.34% returns over the last 6 months and 127.26% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Turbine
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.76325.78236.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.76325.78236.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials167.48193.85150.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.59-26.39-18.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.3833.3428.99
    Depreciation4.994.915.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.9761.8834.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3558.1936.80
    Other Income12.4811.927.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8370.1144.55
    Interest0.500.070.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.3370.0444.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax73.3370.0444.05
    Tax17.7117.4411.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.6252.6033.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.6252.6033.02
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.03-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.5152.5733.01
    Equity Share Capital31.7932.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.631.02
    Diluted EPS1.731.631.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.731.631.02
    Diluted EPS1.731.631.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:48 pm