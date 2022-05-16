 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.57 crore, up 32.51% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.57 crore in March 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 178.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.01 crore in March 2022 up 41.8% from Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.67 crore in March 2022 up 71.57% from Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 173.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 79.67% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Turbine
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 236.57 225.15 178.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 236.57 225.15 178.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.00 123.14 98.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.81 1.26 -0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.99 25.72 22.74
Depreciation 5.12 5.13 4.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.47 29.98 33.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.80 39.92 19.74
Other Income 7.75 8.37 4.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.55 48.29 23.98
Interest 0.50 0.17 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.05 48.12 23.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.05 48.12 23.62
Tax 11.03 12.45 4.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.02 35.67 19.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.02 35.67 19.13
Minority Interest -0.01 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 4.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.01 35.67 23.28
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.10 0.72
Diluted EPS 1.02 1.10 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.10 0.72
Diluted EPS 1.02 1.10 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
