Triveni Turbine Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.65 crore in March 2019 down 1.84% from Rs. 244.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.27 crore in March 2019 down 20.1% from Rs. 35.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.54 crore in March 2019 down 27.65% from Rs. 62.94 crore in March 2018.

Triveni Turbine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2018.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 119.80 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and 22.93% over the last 12 months.