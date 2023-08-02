Triveni Turbine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 376.42 crore, up 45.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 376.42 crore in June 2023 up 45.31% from Rs. 259.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.75 crore in June 2023 up 58.82% from Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.26 crore in June 2023 up 50.14% from Rs. 56.12 crore in June 2022.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in June 2022.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 393.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.93% returns over the last 6 months and 117.33% over the last 12 months.