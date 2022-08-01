 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore in June 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 184.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.12 crore in June 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 41.31 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 170.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Triveni Turbine
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.04 236.57 184.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.04 236.57 184.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.65 150.00 79.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 -18.81 20.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.06 28.99 23.51
Depreciation 5.13 5.12 4.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.80 34.47 24.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.54 36.80 30.78
Other Income 7.45 7.75 5.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.99 44.55 36.33
Interest 0.24 0.50 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.75 44.05 36.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.75 44.05 36.12
Tax 12.42 11.03 8.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.33 33.02 27.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.33 33.02 27.36
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.25 33.01 27.75
Equity Share Capital 32.33 32.33 32.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.02 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.02 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.02 0.86
Diluted EPS 1.18 1.02 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Triveni Turbine
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
