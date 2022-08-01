English
    Triveni Turbine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore in June 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 184.06 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.12 crore in June 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 41.31 crore in June 2021.

    Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

    Triveni Turbine shares closed at 170.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

    Triveni Turbine
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.04236.57184.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.04236.57184.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.65150.0079.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.86-18.8120.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.0628.9923.51
    Depreciation5.135.124.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8034.4724.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5436.8030.78
    Other Income7.457.755.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9944.5536.33
    Interest0.240.500.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7544.0536.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7544.0536.12
    Tax12.4211.038.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.3333.0227.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.3333.0227.36
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.39
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.2533.0127.75
    Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.020.86
    Diluted EPS1.181.020.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.181.020.86
    Diluted EPS1.181.020.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
