Triveni Turbine Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.04 crore in June 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 184.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022 up 37.84% from Rs. 27.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.12 crore in June 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 41.31 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2021.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 170.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)