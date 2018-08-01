Triveni Turbine consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 171.76 crore

Triveni Turbine has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 171.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Triveni Turbine has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 171.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.01 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 121.69 crore and net profit was Rs 12.80 crore. Triveni Turbine shares closed at 114.90 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -19.45% over the last 12 months. Triveni Turbine Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 171.76 244.13 121.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 171.76 244.13 121.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 102.41 133.75 61.66 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.36 -11.38 -1.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.06 22.91 19.17 Depreciation 4.79 5.33 5.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.33 39.41 24.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.53 54.11 13.28 Other Income 3.42 3.50 0.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.95 57.61 14.11 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.94 57.60 14.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.94 57.60 14.03 Tax 9.82 18.96 5.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.12 38.64 8.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.12 38.64 8.91 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 -3.26 3.89 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.01 35.38 12.80 Equity Share Capital 33.00 33.00 33.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Diluted EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Diluted EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:40 pm