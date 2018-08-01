Triveni Turbine consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 171.76 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 171.76 244.13 121.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 171.76 244.13 121.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 102.41 133.75 61.66 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.36 -11.38 -1.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.06 22.91 19.17 Depreciation 4.79 5.33 5.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.33 39.41 24.41 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.53 54.11 13.28 Other Income 3.42 3.50 0.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.95 57.61 14.11 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.94 57.60 14.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 28.94 57.60 14.03 Tax 9.82 18.96 5.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.12 38.64 8.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.12 38.64 8.91 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.11 -3.26 3.89 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.01 35.38 12.80 Equity Share Capital 33.00 33.00 33.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Diluted EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Diluted EPS 0.58 1.07 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited