Triveni Turbine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 44.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.69% from Rs. 225.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 35.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.43% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.
Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2021.
|Triveni Turbine shares closed at 275.70 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.90% returns over the last 6 months and 47.20% over the last 12 months.
|Triveni Turbine
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|325.78
|292.97
|225.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|325.78
|292.97
|225.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.85
|170.21
|123.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.39
|-14.04
|1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.34
|30.76
|25.72
|Depreciation
|4.91
|4.87
|5.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|61.88
|50.38
|29.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.19
|50.79
|39.92
|Other Income
|11.92
|10.77
|8.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.11
|61.56
|48.29
|Interest
|0.07
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.04
|61.38
|48.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.04
|61.38
|48.12
|Tax
|17.44
|15.06
|12.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.60
|46.32
|35.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.60
|46.32
|35.67
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.11
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|52.57
|46.21
|35.67
|Equity Share Capital
|32.33
|32.33
|32.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.43
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.43
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.63
|1.43
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.63
|1.43
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited