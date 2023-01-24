 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Turbine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 44.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Turbine are:Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.69% from Rs. 225.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.57 crore in December 2022 up 47.38% from Rs. 35.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.02 crore in December 2022 up 40.43% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.
Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2021. Triveni Turbine shares closed at 275.70 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.90% returns over the last 6 months and 47.20% over the last 12 months.
Triveni Turbine
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations325.78292.97225.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations325.78292.97225.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials193.85170.21123.14
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.39-14.041.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.3430.7625.72
Depreciation4.914.875.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.8850.3829.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.1950.7939.92
Other Income11.9210.778.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.1161.5648.29
Interest0.070.180.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0461.3848.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax70.0461.3848.12
Tax17.4415.0612.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.6046.3235.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.6046.3235.67
Minority Interest-0.03-0.11--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.5746.2135.67
Equity Share Capital32.3332.3332.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.631.431.10
Diluted EPS1.631.431.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.631.431.10
Diluted EPS1.631.431.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
