Triveni Turbine Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 225.15 crore, up 29.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.15 crore in December 2021 up 29.72% from Rs. 173.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.67 crore in December 2021 up 29.52% from Rs. 27.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021 up 33.25% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2020.

Triveni Turbine EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in December 2020.

Triveni Turbine shares closed at 203.00 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.96% returns over the last 6 months and 139.95% over the last 12 months.