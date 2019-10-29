Triveni Glass Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Glass are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in September 2019 up 5.92% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019 down 221.87% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2019 up 17.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2018.
Triveni Glass shares closed at 4.76 on October 24, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am