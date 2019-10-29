App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triveni Glass Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Glass are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.77 crore in September 2019 up 5.92% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019 down 221.87% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2019 up 17.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2018.

Triveni Glass shares closed at 4.76 on October 24, 2019 (BSE)

Triveni Glass
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations17.7711.6016.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations17.7711.6016.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.175.857.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.20-1.89-0.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.290.990.94
Depreciation0.180.180.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.265.807.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.070.661.91
Other Income0.270.130.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.340.791.99
Interest4.040.010.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.700.781.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.700.781.39
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.700.781.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.700.781.39
Equity Share Capital12.6212.6212.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--44.0444.04
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.340.621.10
Diluted EPS-1.340.621.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.340.621.10
Diluted EPS-1.340.621.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:04 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Results #Triveni Glass

