Triveni Glass Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore, up 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.73 crore in December 2018 up 16.13% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2018 up 379.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2018 up 78.79% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

Triveni Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Triveni Glass shares closed at 9.41 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -18.88% returns over the last 6 months and -57.03% over the last 12 months.