Triveni Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore, up 27.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore in September 2022 up 27.69% from Rs. 1,152.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.68 crore in September 2022 up 2184.34% from Rs. 66.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 63.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 276.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Engineering and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,471.40 1,224.62 1,152.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,471.40 1,224.62 1,152.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.18 689.04 71.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.86 12.89 3.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 926.54 224.22 714.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.89 77.67 65.53
Depreciation 23.41 21.79 20.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 256.29 107.49 191.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.23 91.52 85.31
Other Income 20.18 8.25 14.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.41 99.77 99.56
Interest 15.55 20.13 10.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.86 79.64 88.59
Exceptional Items 1,585.94 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,612.80 79.64 88.59
Tax 84.12 20.07 21.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,528.68 59.57 66.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,528.68 59.57 66.92
Equity Share Capital 24.18 24.18 24.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.24 2.46 2.77
Diluted EPS 63.24 2.46 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 63.24 2.46 2.77
Diluted EPS 63.24 2.46 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am
