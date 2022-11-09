Triveni Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore, up 27.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore in September 2022 up 27.69% from Rs. 1,152.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.68 crore in September 2022 up 2184.34% from Rs. 66.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 63.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 276.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.