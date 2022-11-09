English
    Triveni Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore, up 27.69% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,471.40 crore in September 2022 up 27.69% from Rs. 1,152.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,528.68 crore in September 2022 up 2184.34% from Rs. 66.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.82 crore in September 2022 down 45.08% from Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2021.

    Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 63.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in September 2021.

    Close

    Triveni Engg shares closed at 276.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.29% returns over the last 6 months and 34.74% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,471.401,224.621,152.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,471.401,224.621,152.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.18689.0471.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8612.893.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks926.54224.22714.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.8977.6765.53
    Depreciation23.4121.7920.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses256.29107.49191.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2391.5285.31
    Other Income20.188.2514.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4199.7799.56
    Interest15.5520.1310.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.8679.6488.59
    Exceptional Items1,585.94----
    P/L Before Tax1,612.8079.6488.59
    Tax84.1220.0721.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,528.6859.5766.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,528.6859.5766.92
    Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.242.462.77
    Diluted EPS63.242.462.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.242.462.77
    Diluted EPS63.242.462.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
