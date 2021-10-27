Triveni Engg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,152.29 crore, down 1.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,152.29 crore in September 2021 down 1.07% from Rs. 1,164.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.92 crore in September 2021 up 105.59% from Rs. 32.55 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.84 crore in September 2021 up 43.78% from Rs. 83.35 crore in September 2020.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2020.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 203.85 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.27% returns over the last 6 months and 182.93% over the last 12 months.