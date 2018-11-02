Triveni Engg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 687.71 crore, down 35.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 687.71 crore in September 2018 down 35.17% from Rs. 1,060.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.12 crore in September 2018 down 69.22% from Rs. 101.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.21 crore in September 2018 down 59.47% from Rs. 175.71 crore in September 2017.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.92 in September 2017.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 39.45 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 3.54% returns over the last 6 months and -58.91% over the last 12 months.