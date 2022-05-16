Triveni Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.38 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.38 crore in March 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 1,184.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.74 crore in March 2022 up 47.17% from Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.16 crore in March 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 171.56 crore in March 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 264.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 83.81% over the last 12 months.