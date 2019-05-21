Triveni Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 854.35 crore, up 16.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.35 crore in March 2019 up 16.27% from Rs. 734.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.56 crore in March 2019 up 184.51% from Rs. 109.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2019 up 213.11% from Rs. 107.52 crore in March 2018.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2018.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 39.45 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -3.19% over the last 12 months.