Triveni Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.62 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,224.62 crore in June 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 1,107.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.57 crore in June 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 86.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.56 crore in June 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 150.55 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 259.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.