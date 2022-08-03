English
    Triveni Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,224.62 crore, up 10.54% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,224.62 crore in June 2022 up 10.54% from Rs. 1,107.83 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.57 crore in June 2022 down 31.05% from Rs. 86.39 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.56 crore in June 2022 down 19.26% from Rs. 150.55 crore in June 2021.

    Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2021.

    Triveni Engg shares closed at 259.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,224.621,187.381,107.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,224.621,187.381,107.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials689.041,539.34568.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.899.715.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks224.22-910.01145.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.6793.4567.52
    Depreciation21.7920.2619.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.49284.22174.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.52150.41126.55
    Other Income8.256.494.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.77156.90130.80
    Interest20.1313.2214.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.64143.68116.24
    Exceptional Items---9.99--
    P/L Before Tax79.64133.69116.24
    Tax20.0731.9529.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.57101.7486.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.57101.7486.39
    Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.464.213.57
    Diluted EPS2.464.213.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.464.213.57
    Diluted EPS2.464.213.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
