Triveni Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.18 crore, down 1.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.18 crore in December 2021 down 1.04% from Rs. 1,121.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2021 up 39.33% from Rs. 91.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.62 crore in December 2021 up 25.08% from Rs. 169.99 crore in December 2020.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2020.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 262.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.46% returns over the last 6 months and 263.55% over the last 12 months.