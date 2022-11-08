Triveni Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.62 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,471.62 crore in September 2022 up 27.41% from Rs. 1,155.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,387.76 crore in September 2022 up 1400.77% from Rs. 92.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.09 crore in September 2022 down 50.75% from Rs. 115.91 crore in September 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 57.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 270.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 31.86% over the last 12 months.