    Triveni Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,471.62 crore, up 27.41% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,471.62 crore in September 2022 up 27.41% from Rs. 1,155.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,387.76 crore in September 2022 up 1400.77% from Rs. 92.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.09 crore in September 2022 down 50.75% from Rs. 115.91 crore in September 2021.

    Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 57.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in September 2021.

    Triveni Engg shares closed at 270.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.38% returns over the last 6 months and 31.86% over the last 12 months.

    Triveni Engineering and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,471.621,225.671,155.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,471.621,225.671,155.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials152.17689.0471.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.8612.893.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks926.54224.22714.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.1877.9965.76
    Depreciation23.4121.7920.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses256.49107.64192.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9792.1086.99
    Other Income11.719.868.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.68101.9695.63
    Interest17.1621.6512.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5280.3183.50
    Exceptional Items1,401.20----
    P/L Before Tax1,417.7280.3183.50
    Tax37.9222.2328.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,379.8058.0854.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,379.8058.0854.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.968.3737.96
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,387.7666.4592.47
    Equity Share Capital24.1824.1824.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.402.753.82
    Diluted EPS57.402.753.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS57.402.753.82
    Diluted EPS57.402.753.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm