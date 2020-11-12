Triveni Engg Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.39 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.39 crore in September 2020 up 23.25% from Rs. 947.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.18 crore in September 2020 down 73.64% from Rs. 118.30 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.75 crore in September 2020 down 55.64% from Rs. 193.30 crore in September 2019.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.68 in September 2019.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 66.80 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 81.77% returns over the last 6 months and -1.18% over the last 12 months.