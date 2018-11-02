Triveni Engg Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 687.75 crore, Down 35.16% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 687.75 706.61 1,060.75 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 687.75 706.61 1,060.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 42.57 540.51 36.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.94 4.75 2.43 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 441.16 -17.83 809.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.56 50.98 45.70 Depreciation 14.38 14.06 13.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 89.76 54.98 -1.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.38 59.16 154.01 Other Income 7.48 5.31 2.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.86 64.47 156.52 Interest 13.21 22.75 20.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.65 41.72 135.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 39.65 41.72 135.75 Tax 12.52 7.89 40.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.13 33.83 95.68 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.13 33.83 95.68 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.23 3.29 4.94 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.36 37.12 100.62 Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.25 1.44 3.90 Diluted EPS 1.25 1.44 3.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.25 1.44 3.90 Diluted EPS 1.25 1.44 3.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited