 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Triveni Engg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.12 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.12 crore in March 2022 up 0.34% from Rs. 1,188.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.17 crore in March 2022 up 28.41% from Rs. 85.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.66 crore in March 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 174.72 crore in March 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.52 in March 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 264.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.38% returns over the last 6 months and 83.81% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Engineering and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,192.12 1,115.69 1,188.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,192.12 1,115.69 1,188.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,539.34 935.47 1,430.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.71 7.44 7.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -910.01 -231.75 -651.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.68 75.46 76.64
Depreciation 20.26 20.45 19.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 284.70 126.23 160.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.44 182.39 144.33
Other Income 2.96 6.96 10.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.40 189.35 154.76
Interest 14.61 12.15 12.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.79 177.20 142.26
Exceptional Items -6.71 -- 0.67
P/L Before Tax 136.08 177.20 142.93
Tax 34.24 54.87 48.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.84 122.33 94.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.84 122.33 94.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.33 7.79 -9.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 109.17 130.12 85.02
Equity Share Capital 24.18 24.18 24.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 5.39 3.52
Diluted EPS 4.52 5.39 3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 5.39 3.52
Diluted EPS 4.52 5.39 3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Triveni Engg #Triveni Engineering and Industries
first published: May 16, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.