Triveni Engg Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,494.02 crore, up 74.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,494.02 crore in March 2020 up 74.89% from Rs. 854.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.59 crore in March 2020 up 72.57% from Rs. 79.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.91 crore in March 2020 up 59.68% from Rs. 121.44 crore in March 2019.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.09 in March 2019.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 51.45 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -30.05% over the last 12 months.