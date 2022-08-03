 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triveni Engg Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,225.67 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triveni Engineering and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,225.67 crore in June 2022 up 10.28% from Rs. 1,111.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.45 crore in June 2022 down 28.01% from Rs. 92.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.75 crore in June 2022 down 19.23% from Rs. 153.22 crore in June 2021.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in June 2021.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 259.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.

Triveni Engineering and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,225.67 1,192.12 1,111.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,225.67 1,192.12 1,111.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 689.04 1,539.34 568.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.89 9.71 5.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 224.22 -910.01 145.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 77.99 93.68 67.75
Depreciation 21.79 20.26 19.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.64 284.70 174.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.10 154.44 129.84
Other Income 9.86 2.96 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.96 157.40 133.47
Interest 21.65 14.61 15.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.31 142.79 117.83
Exceptional Items -- -6.71 --
P/L Before Tax 80.31 136.08 117.83
Tax 22.23 34.24 31.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.08 101.84 86.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.08 101.84 86.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 8.37 7.33 6.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 66.45 109.17 92.30
Equity Share Capital 24.18 24.18 24.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 4.52 3.82
Diluted EPS 2.75 4.52 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.75 4.52 3.82
Diluted EPS 2.75 4.52 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
