Triveni Engg Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 925.39 crore, up 30.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 925.39 crore in June 2019 up 30.96% from Rs. 706.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.06 crore in June 2019 down 8.24% from Rs. 37.12 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.61 crore in June 2019 up 24.3% from Rs. 78.53 crore in June 2018.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2018.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 53.55 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 27.65% returns over the last 6 months and 35.57% over the last 12 months.