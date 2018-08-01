Triveni Engg consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 706.60 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 706.60 734.79 802.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 706.60 734.79 802.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 540.51 1,404.29 173.74 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.75 5.77 3.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.83 -794.27 434.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 50.98 58.66 44.61 Depreciation 14.06 13.95 13.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.97 175.14 16.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.16 -128.75 115.82 Other Income 5.32 7.13 2.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.48 -121.62 118.21 Interest 22.75 20.67 36.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.73 -142.29 81.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.73 -142.29 81.42 Tax 7.89 -32.61 23.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.84 -109.68 58.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.84 -109.68 58.18 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 7.59 2.36 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.84 -102.09 60.54 Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Diluted EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Diluted EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited