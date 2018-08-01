Triveni Engg consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 706.60 crore

Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 706.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 33.84 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Triveni Engineering and Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 706.60 crore and a net profit of Rs 33.84 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 802.61 crore and net profit was Rs 60.54 crore. Triveni Engg shares closed at 39.45 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.60% returns over the last 6 months and -51.30% over the last 12 months. Triveni Engineering and Industries Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 706.60 734.79 802.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 706.60 734.79 802.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 540.51 1,404.29 173.74 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.75 5.77 3.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.83 -794.27 434.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 50.98 58.66 44.61 Depreciation 14.06 13.95 13.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 54.97 175.14 16.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.16 -128.75 115.82 Other Income 5.32 7.13 2.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.48 -121.62 118.21 Interest 22.75 20.67 36.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.73 -142.29 81.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 41.73 -142.29 81.42 Tax 7.89 -32.61 23.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.84 -109.68 58.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.84 -109.68 58.18 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 7.59 2.36 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.84 -102.09 60.54 Equity Share Capital 25.79 25.79 25.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Diluted EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Diluted EPS 1.31 -3.96 2.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:56 pm