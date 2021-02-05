Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,123.08 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,123.08 crore in December 2020 up 5.03% from Rs. 1,069.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.66 crore in December 2020 up 109.56% from Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.12 crore in December 2020 up 77.68% from Rs. 94.62 crore in December 2019.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2019.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 75.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.43% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.