Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,069.26 crore, up 18.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,069.26 crore in December 2019 up 18.4% from Rs. 903.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.17 crore in December 2019 down 32.65% from Rs. 67.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.62 crore in December 2019 down 10.15% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2018.

Triveni Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.60 in December 2018.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 71.80 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.03% returns over the last 6 months and 71.16% over the last 12 months.