Triveni Engg Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 903.11 crore, up 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 903.11 crore in December 2018 up 16.9% from Rs. 772.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.07 crore in December 2018 up 11.65% from Rs. 60.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2018 up 8.85% from Rs. 96.75 crore in December 2017.

Triveni Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.33 in December 2017.

Triveni Engg shares closed at 39.45 on July 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.64% returns over the last 6 months and -42.16% over the last 12 months.