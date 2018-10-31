Triton Valves Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.81 crore, up 1.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 59.81 crore in September 2018 up 1.67% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 117.01% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2018 down 64.3% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2017.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,317.70 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.67% returns over the last 6 months and -17.68% over the last 12 months.