Triton Valves Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.81 crore, up 1.67% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.81 crore in September 2018 up 1.67% from Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 117.01% from Rs. 2.96 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in September 2018 down 64.3% from Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2017.
Triton Valves shares closed at 1,318.95 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -36.61% returns over the last 6 months and -18.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Triton Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.81
|60.90
|58.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.81
|60.90
|58.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.03
|36.50
|35.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|4.48
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.81
|7.64
|7.15
|Depreciation
|2.64
|2.48
|2.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.40
|7.69
|7.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|2.10
|5.26
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.10
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|2.21
|5.68
|Interest
|1.20
|1.25
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.96
|4.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|0.96
|4.46
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.38
|1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.58
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.58
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|0.99
|0.99
|0.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.08
|5.83
|30.21
|Diluted EPS
|-5.08
|5.83
|30.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.08
|5.83
|30.21
|Diluted EPS
|-5.08
|5.83
|30.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited