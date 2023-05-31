English
    Triton Valves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore, down 19.04% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore in March 2023 down 19.04% from Rs. 79.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 165.74% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 39.57% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.6477.8779.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.6477.8779.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.5961.1655.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.361.294.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.735.575.42
    Depreciation2.492.352.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.3211.1711.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.86-3.671.68
    Other Income1.751.791.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.90-1.883.11
    Interest2.221.701.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.32-3.581.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.32-3.581.69
    Tax-0.64-0.710.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.68-2.861.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.68-2.861.03
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.54-27.549.98
    Diluted EPS-6.54-27.549.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.54-27.549.98
    Diluted EPS-6.54-27.549.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
