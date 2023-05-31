Triton Valves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore, down 19.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore in March 2023 down 19.04% from Rs. 79.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 165.74% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 39.57% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.
Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.
|Triton Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.64
|77.87
|79.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.64
|77.87
|79.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|44.59
|61.16
|55.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.36
|1.29
|4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.73
|5.57
|5.42
|Depreciation
|2.49
|2.35
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.32
|11.17
|11.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-3.67
|1.68
|Other Income
|1.75
|1.79
|1.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|-1.88
|3.11
|Interest
|2.22
|1.70
|1.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-3.58
|1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-3.58
|1.69
|Tax
|-0.64
|-0.71
|0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|-2.86
|1.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|-2.86
|1.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|1.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|-27.54
|9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|-27.54
|9.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.54
|-27.54
|9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-6.54
|-27.54
|9.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited