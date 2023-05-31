Triton Valves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore, down 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.64 crore in March 2023 down 19.04% from Rs. 79.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 down 165.74% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 39.57% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2022.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.