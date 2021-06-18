Triton Valves Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.80 crore, up 49.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.80 crore in March 2021 up 49.82% from Rs. 51.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2021 up 365.08% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2021 up 80.41% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2020.

Triton Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 50.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.28 in March 2020.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,149.50 on June 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and 69.06% over the last 12 months.