Triton Valves Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore, down 12.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore in March 2020 down 12.58% from Rs. 58.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020 down 53.29% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2020 down 31.5% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2019.

Triton Valves EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.34 in March 2019.

Triton Valves shares closed at 718.15 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.92% over the last 12 months.